TEXT-S&P: Horizon Lines Inc Rtg Lwrd To SD On Intrst Dfrl

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Horizon Lines Inc. to 'SD' from
'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered our rating on the company's
senior convertible note to 'D' from 'CC', and removing those
ratings from CreditWatch. Our 'B-' rating on the senior secured
credit facilities remains on CreditWatch, where we placed it
with negative implications on Feb. 24, 2011.
The rating actions on Horizon Lines follow the company's
decision to defer the interest payment on its $330 million
senior convertible notes due August 2012, exercising the 30-day
grace period. "Under our criteria, we view failure to make an
interest payment within five business days after the due date
for payment a default, regardless of the length of the grace
period contained in an indenture," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Funmi Afonja.
