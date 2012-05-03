版本:
BRIEF-Moody's comments on Hub's extended credit facilities; ratings unaffected

May 3 Moody's Investors Service said that Hub International Limited's (Hub - corporate family rating B3, probability of default rating B3) extension of its senior secured credit facilities gives the company additional financial flexibility but does not affect its ratings.

