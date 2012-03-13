TEXT: Fitch Affirms Hurley Medical Center's (MI) Revs at 'BB+'

CHICAGO, March 13 (Fitch) As part of its ongoing
surveillance review process, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BB+' rating on the following fixed-rate bonds issued on behalf
of Hurley Medical Center (HMC) by Flint Hospital Building
Authority (Michigan):
--$10,530,000 revenue refunding bonds, series 1998A;
--$15,775,000 revenue rental bonds, series 1998B;
--$27,690,000 hospital revenue bonds, series 2003;
--$35,215,000 revenue rental bonds, series 2010.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY:
Debt payments are secured by cash rentals (net revenues of
the Medical Center) made to the authority, acting through its
Board of Hospital Managers, on behalf of HMC as agreed under the
sixth amended and restated contract of lease dated March 1,
2010. In addition, bondholders will benefit from a fully funded
debt service fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
GOOD LIQUIDITY: The 'BB+' reflects HMC's strong liquidity
position for the rating category with cash to debt at 102.6%.
CONSISTENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE: HMC continues to execute
its financial turnaround plan, which has resulted in consistent
operating performance over the last three years.
WEAK PAYOR MIX: Located in Flint, Michigan, HMC operates in
a competitive service area with below-average socioeconomic
indicators, subjecting the hospital to elevated levels of
government payors, with Medicaid at a very high 39.1% of gross
revenues in fiscal 2011.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Relatively low and manageable debt
burden with adequate debt service coverage.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The 'BB+' rating reflects HMC's good liquidity for the
rating category and consistent operating performance despite
operating in a difficult market with a high Medicaid population.
HMC's solid balance sheet metrics continue to be a key
credit strength, providing some financial flexibility. At Dec.
31, 2011, unrestricted cash and investments equaled $90.4
million, equating to 94.8 days cash on hand. A cushion ratio of
8.9 times (x) and cash to debt of 107.4% are also both strong
for the rating level. Also, since HMC is a governmental entity,
its investment portfolio is very conservative as investments are
restricted to government-issued fixed-income securities.
HMC's operating performance has been relatively stable over
the last three fiscal years. In fiscal 2011, HMC posted
'break-even' operating income and a 3.7% operating EBITDA
margin, slightly down from fiscal 2010 results, but adequate for
the rating category. The decline in operating results was due in
part to lower inpatient volumes and a rise in bad debt expense
(increase of 17% year over year). Management responded with
expense control initiatives, including reductions in staff and
more efficient labor management. Also, with the opening of the
new emergency department in March, 2012, management expects to
be better able to appropriately manage observation patients.
HMC's debt profile is manageable with all fixed-rate debt
and maximum annual debt service (MADS) equating to 2.5% of total
2011 revenue. MADS coverage by EBITDA was a relatively light
1.8x in fiscal 2011 but is consistent with the prior years'
results of 1.9x and 2.1x in fiscal 2010 and 2009, respectively.
Through the six-month interim period ended Dec. 31, MADS
coverage by EBITDA was an improved 2.5x. HMC just completed a
$30 million expansion and renovation of its emergency department
(funded from series 2010 bond proceeds) and has projected
capital spending to be $16 million annually over the next three
years; this would be approximately 150% of depreciation expense,
which is likely to restrict liquidity growth. Given HMC's
competitive operating environment, Fitch believes HMC may need
to make significant capital investments over the medium term,
which could pressure debt metrics should HMC borrow additional
funds.
The primary credit risks include a challenging economic
environment and reliance on state Medicare disproportionate
share (DSH) revenues. Located in Flint, Michigan, HMC operates
in an economically distressed service area. Although the
unemployment rate in the Flint metropolitan service area was
9.6% as of December 2011, near its three-year low, its payor mix
remains challenging. A high 39.1% of gross revenues were derived
from Medicaid and 27% from Medicare in fiscal 2011. Uncertainty
over the continuation of current Medicaid funding levels, given
the state's budget distress and national budget pressures
remains a significant credit risk.
Material funding reductions would have a major impact on
HMC's ability to continue to improve profitability.
The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation of stabilized
operations and maintenance of its current liquidity position.
HMC is a 443-bed acute care teaching hospital with
safety-net provider status located in Flint, Michigan. HMC had
approximately $397.4 million of total revenue in fiscal 2010.
HMC covenants to provide annual and quarterly disclosure to the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.