版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 07:05 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's downgrades ICA's ratings to B1. Outlook is now stable.

Dec 21 ICA:

* Moody's downgrades ICA's ratings to B1. Outlook is now stable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐