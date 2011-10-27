TEXT: Fitch Rates ICBC Asia's RMB LT2 Sub Debt 'A-(exp)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia) upcoming lower tier-2 subordinated notes an expected 'A-(exp)' rating. This is the first Basel III-compliant instrument issued by a Hong Kong bank and the first subordinated bond issued in Hong Kong's offshore renminbi market.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital recognition under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong and are, going forward, in compliance with Basel III rules. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit.

"Fitch believes that the Chinese authorities, being the majority owners of ICBC Asia's 100% parent Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, will not allow ICBC Asia to become non-viable," said Sabine Bauer, Director in Fitch's Asia Financial Institutions group.

Therefore, in rating the instrument, Fitch uses ICBC Asia's IDR as anchor rating and notches down one level to reflect the instrument's debt-like features which do not allow for going concern loss absorption. The new instrument will be written down and cease to pay coupons only if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) decides that ICBC Asia is non-viable. Although the HKMA has yet to define what a non-viability event would be, Fitch expects it to be at a point where the bank would require direct Hong Kong sovereign support to avoid a default.

Fitch expects to rate any similar new Basel III-compliant lower tier 2 notes at the same level with their legacy counterparts. This reflects the agency's view that notwithstanding the absence of the non-viability trigger in thelatter, legacy debt would, in practice, suffer the same losses as the Basel III-compliant debt in bankruptcy. In theory, the legacy instrument could, however, continue to receive coupon and principal payment whereas investors of the new Basel III- compliant bond could suffer a full loss, even if ICBC Asia were to return to financial health.

Except for the non-viability trigger, the upcoming Basel III-compliant notes resemble the outstanding USD500m lower tier-2 notes maturing in November 2020. In bankruptcy, the two bonds rank equally. The notes are expected to be issued from the bank's USD5bn medium term note programme and represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of ICBC Asia. Their final maturity will be 10 years and they will be callable by ICBC Asia after five years.

The proceeds will be injected into ICBC Asia's 100% owned mainland-based subsidiary Chinese Mercantile Bank. This investment will be the first of its kind under the extended foreign direct investment scheme which the mainland authorities introduced in August/September 2011 to allow Hong Kong entities to make direct renminbi investments into China.

Fitch expects ICBC Asia's regulatory Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios to stand at around 10% and 16% at end-2011, respectively (end-September 2011: 10.2% and 15.5%, respectively).

The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as follows:

- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A' with Stable Outlook

- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'

- Individual Rating: 'C'

- Support Rating: '1'

- Subordinated notes: 'A-'