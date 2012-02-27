TEXT: S&P Upgrades General Nutrition Centers To 'BB-'; Otlk Stable

Overview
-- Pittsburgh-based General Nutrition Centers Inc.'s good
operating performance and debt repayment has resulted in
improving credit measures.
-- Also, we believe that the company's financial policies
have moderated over the last year and that the company will
likely maintain leverage at or near current levels.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on General
Nutrition to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We are also assigning our
corporate credit rating to GNC Holdings Inc., the parent of
General Nutrition Centers.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that
operating performance in 2012 will continue at or near its
current pace and leverage will modestly decrease over the near
term.
Rating Action
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its
corporate credit and senior secured debt rating on
Pittsburgh-based General Nutrition Centers Inc. to 'BB-' from
'B+'. The recovery rating on the secured debt remains at '3',
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
in the event of a default. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-'corporate credit
rating to GNC Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that General Nutrition Centers
and its parent, GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC), should be able to grow
profits and maintain credit metrics consistent with a
"significant" financial risk profile (based on our criteria),
given the generally favorable environment for nutritional
supplements that we forecast.
The ratings on Pittsburgh-based General Nutrition Centers
and its parent, GNC Holdings, reflect our view that the company
will continue its good operating performance and some further
improvement in credit protection measures, given the favorable
industry trends and our estimates for EBITDA growth. We expect
the company to generate positive free operating cash flow of
about $160 million in 2012. The company has indicated that
further debt repayment, other than required debt amortization,
is not a top priority. Furthermore, given GNC's history, we are
somewhat skeptical that the company will not increase
debt leverage--either for shareholder-friendly initiatives or
for acquisitions. Thus, we view the company's financial policies
as moderating, but still somewhat aggressive. In our view, the
company's business risk profile is "weak," reflecting GNC's
participation in the highly competitive and fragmented
nutritional supplement specialty retail sector.
GNC's capital structure is still leveraged, with adjusted
total debt to EBITDA of about 3.4x and EBITDA interest coverage
of 3.6x as of Dec. 30, 2011. We do not expect further
significant reduction of debt in the near term. However, we
forecast that credit metrics should improve, with adjusted total
debt to EBITDA of 3.1x and EBITDA to interest coverage of 5.8x
by year-end 2012 if GNC maintains its positive retail operating
performance and its new product initiatives are successful.
We estimate that GNC's operating performance will continue
its trend of positive revenue and same-store-sales growth,
coupled with modestly higher gross margins. Specifically, our
assumptions for GNC over the near term include the following:
-- Mid- to high-single-digit positive same-store growth in
GNC's U.S.-based company-owned stores.
-- Low-double-digit revenue growth in the manufacturing and
franchise segments.
-- Capital expenditures in the $50 million area in 2012 and
in the $60 million to $70 million range in 2013.
-- Dividends of $45 million in 2012 and $50 million in
2013.
-- Share repurchases of about $80 million in 2012 and $100
million in 2013.
-- Acquisitions of up to $50 million in 2012 and 2013.
-- Free operating cash flow of about $160 million in 2012
and about $170 million in 2013.
Liquidity
We believe that GNC's liquidity is "adequate" to meets its
needs over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient
liquidity to meet its obligations, especially as the company has
no near-term maturities other than modest debt amortization
payments. Our view of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash,
discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $80 million
revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed
uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We estimate that the company will maintain sufficient
availability under its revolving credit facility so that no
material financial ratio maintenance covenants will apply, even
if debt were to increase by 15% and EBITDA were to decline by
15%.
-- We believe that the company should be able to absorb
high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for
refinancing.
-- In our view, the company has a satisfactory standing in
the credit markets and sound relationships with its banks.
As of Dec. 30, 2011, we estimate that the company had about
$128 million of cash on its balance sheet and the $80 million
revolving credit facility (maturing in 2016) was undrawn except
for letters of credit outstanding.
Debt amortization is minimal under the term loan, at 1% per
year. We expect that cash flow from operations should be
sufficient to meet near-term operating needs, stock repurchases
and GNC's recently initiated quarterly dividends (about $45
million per year), and small bolt-on acquisitions. Because of
the cash flow the company generated from operations, we estimate
that GNC will not have to use its revolving credit facility and
will not need to meet financial covenants under its revolving
credit facility as availability will be greater than $25
million.
Recovery analysis
Our ratings on GNC's $80 million senior secured revolving
credit facility due 2016 and $1.2 billion term loan B ($900
million outstanding on Dec. 30, 2011) due 2018 are 'BB-' (the
same as the corporate credit rating); the recovery rating is a
'3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery
report on GNC, to be published as soon as possible following
this report, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our rating outlook on GNC is stable. We expect the company's
recent improvement in operating performance to continue and
leverage to modestly decline over the near-to-intermediate term.
An upgrade could occur if the company is able to continue to
improve and sustain stronger credit metrics and maintain much
less aggressive financial policies.
We could lower the ratings if weaker credit measures result
from the company's financial policies become more aggressive.
For instance, if the company were to do another leveraged
buyout, a large debt-financed share repurchase program, or a
special one-time dividend such that total debt to EBITDA
increases to more than 4.5x.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
GNC Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To
From
General Nutrition Centers Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB-
B+
Recovery Rating 3 3