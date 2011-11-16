BRIEF-Moody's reviews Pekao's A2/C- ratings for downgrade (Poland)

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, European bonds unnerved by French politics
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
date Pekao:
* Moody's reviews Pekao's A2/C- ratings for downgrade (Poland)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will probably go on strike as negotiations mediated by the Chilean government are not progressing well, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed robbers attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.