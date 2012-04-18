版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 19日 星期四 07:44 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Regions Financial Corporation

April 18 Moody's Investors Service's summary credit opinion on Regions Financial Corporation and includes certain regulatory disclosures regarding its ratings.

