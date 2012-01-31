TEXT-S&P: Univision Secd Nts Still Rated 'B+' After $600M Add-On

CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its ratings on New York
City-based Univision Communication Inc.'s senior secured notes
due 2019 remain unchanged following the company's $600 million
add-on, bringing the aggregate amount of the issue to $1.2
billion.
Our issue-level rating on the notes remains at 'B+' (one
notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating on the
company) and the recovery rating remains at '2', indicating our
expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for noteholders
in the event of a payment default. The net proceeds of the new
notes will be used to repay a portion of the company's
non-extended senior secured term loan.
The corporate credit rating on Univision is 'B' and the
rating outlook is stable. The 'B' rating reflects the company's
steep debt leverage and weak interest coverage due to its 2007
leveraged buyout, advertising pricing that is not commensurate
with its audience share, and weak trends in radio advertising.
We expect Univision to able to maintain adequate liquidity,
supplemented by positive discretionary cash flow, despite
leverage remaining very high.
We believe that leverage will decline only slightly, into
the 11x to 12x range, over the next couple of years. (For the
latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard
& Poor's research report on Univision published Sept. 26, 2011.)