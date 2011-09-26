版本:
BRIEF-Moody's cuts Hudson Product's CFR to Caa1; Outlook negative

Sept 26 Moody's Investors Service has lowered the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of Hudson Products Holdings, Inc. (Hudson) to Caa1 from B3. At the same time, the ratings on the first lien facilities were lowered to B2 from B1. The outlook remains negative.

