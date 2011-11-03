版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 10:16 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's assigns A1 rating to Imperial Irrigation District's 2011D electric revenue bond issuance

Nov 3 Imperial Irrigation District:

* Moody's assigns A1 rating to Imperial Irrigation District's 2011D electric revenue bond issuance

