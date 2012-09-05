版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 07:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's takes action on $94 million of Subprime RMBS issued by Indymac from 2005

Sept 6 Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the rating on one tranche and confirmed the ratings on three tranches from three subprime RMBS transactions issued by IndyMac Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐