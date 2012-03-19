TEXT:S&P Assigns Prelim 'B' Rtg To Infor Enterprise Applications

Overview

-- U.S. software and service providers Infor Global Solutions Holdings Ltd. and GGC Software Holdings LLC (a/k/a Lawson Software Inc.) are planning to merge into Infor Enterprise Applications Ltd., which, through its subsidiary Lawson Software Inc., is issuing $3.5 billion senior secured term loans, consisting of a $3.1 billion six-year term loan and a $400 million four-and-a-half-year term loan.

-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Infor Enterprise Applications, our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Lawson's new debt, and our preliminary 'B-' rating and preliminary '5' recovery rating to Lawson's $1.15 billion seven-year senior unsecured notes.

-- The new entity intends to use the newly issued debt, along with other sources of cash and equity, to implement the merger and to refinance existing debt.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our view that near-term improvement in credit metrics will likely be modest given Infor's highly leveraged capital structure in the high-6x area.

Rating Action

On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Infor Enterprise Applications Ltd. (Infor) following the merger of GGC Software Holdings LLC (a/k/a Lawson Software Inc.) and Infor Global Holdings Solutions Ltd. The rating outlook is stable.

We are also assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Lawson's (a subsidiary of Infor Enterprise Applications) $3.5 billion senior secured term loans, consisting of a $3.1 billion six-year term loan and a $400 million four-and-a-half-year term loan.

In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' rating and preliminary '5' recovery rating to Lawson's $1.15 billion seven-year senior unsecured notes. Lawson's existing $560 million senior unsecured notes (currently rated 'B-' with a '5' recovery rating) will remain outstanding.

The new entity intends to use the newly issued debt, along with approximately $550 million of new sponsor equity, $213 million cash on hand, $375 million of amended & extended Infor HoldCo payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, and rolled equity from Infor and Lawson shareholders to merge the two companies and to refinance existing debt.

At the close of the transaction, we will withdraw our 'B' corporate credit rating on GGC Software Holdings LLC, our issue ratings on Lawson's existing $1.04 billion senior secured notes, and our 'B-' rating on Infor Global Holdings Solutions Ltd., as well as all its issue-level debt ratings.

Rationale

Standard & Poor's preliminary corporate credit rating on Infor reflects the company's highly leveraged capital structure, with pro forma debt to EBITDA in the high-6x area. We view the combination of enterprise software and services providers Infor and Lawson as possessing a "fair" business risk profile (as defined in our criteria) characterized by a significant recurring revenue base, stable margins, and recognized product strength, but also a second-tier position in the overall enterprise resource planning (ERP) market.

With pro forma revenues of about $2.7 billion, Infor provides ERP software and services designed to increase operating efficiency and productivity by automating key business processes. Infor focuses primarily on mid-market customers in the discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, and distribution verticals around the world, while Lawson's expertise in health care, hospitality, and the public sector are complimentary with minimal overlap. Cross-selling opportunities exist and cost synergies can be realized by rationalizing delivery platforms, sales organizations, and R&D expenses. While Infor is vulnerable to cyclical IT spending patterns, its base of recurring maintenance revenues (accounting for about half of revenues) and geographic diversity (about 45% of fiscal year 2011 revenues were international) tempers the effects of license sales and consulting volatility. Also, the high cost to its customers of switching vendors provides a degree of revenue stability. However, the company remains a second-tier provider in the overall ERP market, led by large, well-capitalized competitors SAP AG and Oracle Corp.

Infor's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria). At close, operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will be approximately 6.7x (which includes adjustments for realized synergies over the past 12 months). Infor and Lawson have historically grown rapidly through acquisitions. Debt leverage is high for the rating and provides minimal flexibility to pursue additional debt-financed acquisitions or for significant operational pressures. We expect Infor to generate annual pro forma free cash flow above $300 million. If used for debt reduction, coupled with low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margins maintained in the high-20% area, adjusted leverage could decline toward the mid-6x area over the intermediate term.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Infor, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.

Liquidity

Infor's sources of cash provide "adequate" liquidity (based on our criteria), in our view, to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include pro forma cash balances of about $170 million, and expected positive annual free operating cash flow over the near term. The company's five-year $150 million revolver will be undrawn at close. We expect uses to include modest, growth-related working capital investments, and annual capital expenditures of less than 1% of sales.

Our view of Infor's adequate liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA from expected 2011 levels.

-- The term loan amortization is minimal.

-- Its single maximum total leverage financial covenant will exceed a 20% cushion.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. The stable outlook reflects the company's recurring revenue base and expectation of modest revenue growth with stable margins. Given Infor's highly leveraged financial profile and our expectations for modest de-leveraging over the next 12 months, we are unlikely to raise the rating over this timeframe.

If EBITDA margins compress due to competitive pressures or if operational integration missteps cause its financial covenant cushion to drop below the 15% area, we could lower the rating.

Ratings List New Ratings Infor Enterprise Applications Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/

-- Lawson Software Inc.

$3.1 bil. sr. secd term loan due 2018 B+(prelim)

Recovery Rating 2 (prelim)

$400 mil. sr. secd term loan due 2016 B+(prelim)

Recovery Rating 2 (prelim)

Senior unsecd euro notes due 2019 B-(prelim)

Recovery Rating 5 (prelim)

Senior unsecd US$ notes due 2019 B-(prelim)

Recovery Rating 5 (prelim)