BRIEF-Moody's rates Ingram Micro's new notes Baa3; affirms senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

BRIEF-Western Gas reports Q4 loss per share $1.74
* Western GAS announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 8 Moody's rates Ingram Micro's new notes Baa3; affirms senior unsecured rating; outlook stable
* QEP Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital investment plan and guidance
* Inovalon Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $105.2 million and $112.5 million