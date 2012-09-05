版本:
BRIEF-Moody's rates Intact's re-opened senior note issuance Baa1; outlook stable

Sept 6 Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the C$50 million of 30-year senior unsecured notes being issued by Intact Financial Corporation (Intact; TSE: IFC) through the re-opening of its Series 5 5.16% Medium Term Note.

