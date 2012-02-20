版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades the ratings of Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento to B3

Feb 21 Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento:

* Moody's upgrades the ratings of Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento to B3; outlook stable

