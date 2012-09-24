版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's affirms International Wire's B2 CFR; assigns B3 to proposed senior notes

Sept 25 Moody's Investors Service affirmed International Wire Group Holdings, Inc.'s B2 corporate family rating and B2 probability of default rating.

