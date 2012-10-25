版本:
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to Variable Rate Term Preferred Shares to be issued by Invesco closed-end fund

Oct 26 Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to $125 million of Variable Rate Term Preferred Shares (VRTP) to be issued by the Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust (VVR), a New York Stock Exchange listed closed-end fund investing in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans.

