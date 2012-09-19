版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's revises Jacobs Entertainment's outlook to stable; assigns ratings to refinancing bank facilities

Sept 20 Moody's revises Jacobs Entertainment's outlook to stable; assigns ratings to refinancing bank facilities

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐