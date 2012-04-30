版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 1日 星期二 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Johnson Controls, Inc.

May 1 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Johnson Controls, Inc. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Johnson Controls, Inc. and its affiliates.

