版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews amendment to Series Trust Agreement for J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Munic. Deriv.) Tax-Exempt Receipts, Series 3003

June 22 Moody's reviews amendment to Series Trust Agreement for J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Munic. Deriv.) Tax-Exempt Receipts, Series 3003

