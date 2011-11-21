TEXT: S&P Corrects Rtg Otlk On JPMorgan Australia Ltd. To Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has corrected its outlook on the counterparty credit rating on JPMorgan Australia Ltd. (AA-/A-1+) to stable from negative, because of an administrative error. On Feb. 25, 2011, we had affirmed the 'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit rating on U.S, -based parent JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The counterparty credit ratings and outlook on JPMorgan Australia Ltd. depend on those of the parent because of an unconditional guarantee from the parent.