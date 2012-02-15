版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 16日 星期四 07:57 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's lowers Kellogg to Baa1 on Pringles deal; outlook revised to negative

Feb 16 Kellogg:

