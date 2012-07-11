版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Kentucky Interlocal School Transportation Association debt

July 11 Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 enhanced rating (KSDE) with a negative outlook to Kentucky Interlocal School Transportation Association's $3.905 million Educational Facilities Lease Refunding Revenue Certificates of Participation, Series 2012.

