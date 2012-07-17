版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Kinder Morgan Inc.'s ratings and reviews El Paso Corp. for upgrade

July 18 Moody's Investors Service downgraded the senior secured debt ratings for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Ba2 from Ba1 with a negative outlook.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐