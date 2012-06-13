TEXT-S&P Affirms Ratings On Kiowa Pwr Partners, Tenaska Oklahoma Bds

Overview

-- The project has resolved a property tax dispute concerning the years 2009 through 2011 and including an agreement on 2012 that will result in an average increase in annual property tax obligations of 230% over pro forma for the disputed years, but below the what the county had sought.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB-' senior secured rating on Kiowa Power Partners LLC (KPP) and the 'BB-' senior secured rating on Tenaska Oklahoma I L.P., KPP's holding company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the continued potential for near-term cash flow volatility.

Rating Action

On June 12, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' rating on Kiowa Power Partners LLC's (KPP) $642 million senior secured bonds due in 2013 and 2021.We also affirmed our 'BB-' rating on Tenaska Oklahoma I L.P.'s (TOILP) $73.5 million senior secured bonds due 2014. Tenaska Oklahoma pays debt with distributions from KPP. The outlook on both ratings is negative.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our view that the project now has greater certainty regarding its property tax assessment. This year, the company resolved a property tax valuation dispute on the generation facility with the county, settling on taxation levels for 2009 through 2011 based on an average property value of $419 million.

This results in taxes that average approximately 230% of the original forecast for the disputed years. We assume that the property will continue to be valued at this level. Under our revised base case we anticipate that debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) will average approximately 1.33x during the next four years and be less than 1.40x through 2015.

This is weaker than we had anticipated initially but, absent any operational strains on the project, would be sufficient to support the rating. By 2016 the project's scheduled debt service declines, which results in DSCRs of more than 1.4x through the term of the debt. We believe the project's strong contractual profile, predictable cash flows, and sufficient liquidity provide enough cushion through 2015 to support the lower DSCR in the near term.

However, operational issues have been a rating concern, and the primary factor the rating remains on negative outlook. The five-year average peak and off-peak availability on KPP's Block I are approximately 96% and 93%, respectively. On Block II, the figures are approximately 96% and 96%, respectively. This availability is low compared with the contracted peak and off-peak availability of 95% and 95%.

In the past, outages have typically stemmed from problems with KPP's steam and gas turbines. Under a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with General Electric (GE), GE pays non-availability penalties associated with the gas and steam turbines. At the same time, Shell Energy North American (SENA) covers 75% of certain steam turbine repair costs under the Electric Manufacturing Agreement (EMA).

This contractual structure helps mitigate some operating risk. Most recently, however, KPP experienced outages on both Blocks 1 and 2 as a result of tube leaks in the project's heat recovery steam generator; repair costs and loss of revenue for these outages are not covered under the LTSA or EMA. As a result, the project paid non-availability penalties of approximately $1.8 million to SENA in June 2011.

This, along with the cost of repair, increased property taxes, and legal costs associated with the property tax settlement as discussed above, led to a decline in the DSCR to 1.27x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 from 1.37x in 2010. The '1' recovery rating on Tenaska Oklahoma is unchanged. Liquidity Project liquidity is addressed through a six-month debt service reserve account funded through a letter of credit (LOC). The project also has a $5 million working capital facility in place.

As of March 31, 2012, no funds have been drawn from either the working capital facility or debt service reserve (LOC).

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of increased near-term cash flow volatility resulting from increased operating risk, based on a history of operating issues at the plant. We could lower the rating if operational failures cause DSCRs to consistently fall to less than 1.3x. We anticipate assessing the stability of operations by year-end 2012 following the project's next major outage, in the fall of 2012, and could revise the outlook to stable if we conclude that project performance has stabilized such that DSCRs, including our revised property tax expectations, are likely to remain solidly 1.3x to 1.4x. We could raise the rating if DSCRs are consistently more than 1.6x through the term of the debt. With respect to the parent rating, the negative outlook on TOILP reflects that on KPP. A revision in the KPP rating or outlook would result in a stepwise change for TOILP.