版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on Credit Ratings for Koch Resources LLC

August 1 The following release represents Moody's Investors Service's summary credit opinion on Koch Resources LLC (KRLLC) and includes certain regulatory disclosures regarding its ratings.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐