TEXT-S&P: Korea Railroad Corp.'s CHF300 Million Bonds Rated 'A+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to
Korea-based national railroad operator Korea Railroad Corp.'s
(KORAIL: A+/Stable/A-1) Swiss Franc (CHF)-denominated 300
million senior unsecured bonds due Nov. 16, 2018.
Standard & Poor's raised its long-term foreign currency
rating on KORAIL to 'A+' from 'A' on Sept. 17, 2012, after
raising its long-term foreign and local currency credit ratings
on the Republic of Korea to 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively, from
'A' and 'A+'. The ratings on KORAIL reflect our opinion that
there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government
would provide KORAIL with timely and sufficient extraordinary
support if the company were to suffer financial distress.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KORAIL
to be 'bb-'. The SACP reflects KORAIL's "satisfactory" business
risk profile, which we base on its monopoly in national railroad
operations. The SACP also reflects KORAIL's weak profitability
as a result of operating losses in conventional rail network
operations and freight services and its ''highly leveraged''
financial risk profile on the grounds of continued weak cash
flow and significant investments in noncore businesses such as
property development.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KORAIL's
very important role for and integral link to the government will
attract continued government support for the entity.
The rating on KORAIL could come under pressure if the
company's policy role or link to the government weaken, such as
if the government reduces its stake in the company or the SACP
for the company deteriorates to below 'bb-', potentially as a
result of a further significant financial burden related to the
company's Yongsan International Business District Project in
Seoul. Also, we would lower our ratings on KORAIL if we were to
lower our ratings on the Republic of Korea.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15,
2008 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15,
2008
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes
Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010