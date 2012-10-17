TEXT-S&P Rev. Kronos Inc. Outlk To Neg From Stable; 'B' Rtg Affirmed

Overview

-- U.S.-based workforce management company Kronos Inc. is issuing $1,215 million first-lien and $745 million second-lien debt to refinance its existing debt and also to help fund a $538 million dividend to shareholders.

-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Kronos and revising our outlook to negative from stable.

-- We also are assigning a 'B' rating to the first-lien bank facilities and a 'CCC+' rating to the second-lien facility.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the company's more aggressive financial policy and expectation that the company will reduce debt only modestly over the coming year following the new issuance.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Chelmsford, Mass.-based Kronos Inc. to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. We also are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating on the new first-lien debt with a '3' recovery rating, which indicates that lenders could expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we are assigning a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6', indicating negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default, to the new second-lien credit facilities.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the company's more aggressive financial policy and the increase in debt being used to fund the shareholder distribution. The rating on Kronos Inc. reflects the company's focus on workforce management, a niche segment in the $7.5 billion human capital management market, and high leverage. Sufficient free cash flow and fairly predictable revenue generation partially offset those factors. With the second significant debt financing for a shareholder distribution within 10 months, pro forma leverage for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2012, as adjusted by Standard & Poor's will rise to the low-mid 7x level, up substantially from the actual June 2012 level of 5.9x and the year-earlier level of 4.6x. Cash on hand will fund $50 million of the dividend, with the remainder to come from the additional credit facility. We do expect that ongoing predictable earnings and strong cash flows will help the company to gradually lower this ratio. Kronos provides services that automate employee-centric processes to optimize labor. The company is a market leader in the workforce management sector.

However, we view its business risk profile as "weak" under our criteria because of its concentrated product offerings compared with larger and better capitalized competitors. It sells software licenses and data capture terminals, for which it provides professional and subscription services and offers ongoing customer support and maintenance. The company has experienced modest, albeit steady, revenue and EBITDA growth over the years. We believe it benefits from its long-standing customer relationships. Kronos generates revenues predominantly from its time and labor applications and related products and services. The company's revenues for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2012, were up 10% to more than $880 million from the prior year. EBITDA margins have gradually risen to low-30% area, largely reflecting continued sales growth to both new and existing customers and a focus on cost control. A recurring maintenance and subscription base provides a good level of revenue stability. Maintenance and subscriptions represent approximately 50% of revenues, and the annual retention rate on maintenance contracts is more than 95%. Switching costs are high. Kronos could pursue additional growth in new market segments in the U.S. and abroad (including the overseas operations of existing U.S. customers) and by cross-selling workforce and talent management solutions to existing customers as well as through acquisitions.

The company acquired Principal Decision Systems International Inc., which develops scheduling software for the public sector, in the fiscal third quarter of 2011. Acquisitions in 2012 to date have included SaaShr, a provider of a software as a service (SaaS) workforce management solution for small and midsized businesses; OptiLink, a provider of acuity-based staffing solutions; and U.K.-based SMART Computer Holdings and its Spanish affiliate SMART Human Logistics, a provider of workforce management solutions.

Standard & Poor's views Kronos's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". The company's latest transaction will increase total debt to more than $1.9 billion with resulting pro forma Sept 30, 2012, leverage in the low- to mid-7.0x, including capitalized operating leases. Following this transaction, the company will have paid two shareholder distributions totaling more than $1 billion in less than one year. Leverage peaked at nearly 9.0x at the time of the company's LBO in June 2007 with subsequent drops largely arising from EBITDA growth, and we expect this to be the case again after the dividend payment. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" for operations. We expect Kronos to continue to generate solid free operating cash flows of about $100 million annually, as it has done historically. Additional liquidity reflects availability under the company's revolving credit facility. Following the dividend distribution, cash on hand will be about $40 million. The senior secured credit facility does not contain a maintenance leverage covenant clause.

Our assessment of Kronos's liquidity incorporates the following factors and expectations:

-- Sources should cover uses by more than 1.2x for the next 12 months. Net sources would be positive over the period even with a 20% decline from our EBITDA expectation.

-- Debt maturities are manageable with minimal maturities until 2019.

-- Capital expenditures will average less than 2% of revenues. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on Kronos, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following this release.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that adjusted leverage will remain elevated without further significant debt reduction in the near term. We could lower the rating over the the next few quarters if leverage doesn't decline to below 7x because the company loses customer accounts, faces competitive margin pressures, or pursues additional debt-financed shareholder dividends.

Alternatively, if the company successfully reduces leverage to near prior levels, either through operating improvements or debt reduction, we would consider revising the outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008