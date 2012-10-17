TEXT-S&P Rev. Kronos Inc. Outlk To Neg From Stable; 'B' Rtg Affirmed

Overview
-- U.S.-based workforce management company Kronos Inc. is
issuing $1,215 million first-lien and $745 million second-lien
debt to refinance its existing debt and also to help fund a $538
million dividend to shareholders.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on
Kronos and revising our outlook to negative from stable.
-- We also are assigning a 'B' rating to the first-lien bank
facilities and a 'CCC+' rating to the second-lien facility.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the company's
more aggressive financial policy and expectation that the
company will reduce debt only modestly over the coming year
following the new issuance.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on Chelmsford, Mass.-based Kronos Inc. to negative
from stable. We affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the
company. We also are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating on the
new first-lien debt with a '3' recovery rating, which indicates
that lenders could expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in
the event of a payment default. In addition, we are assigning a
'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6',
indicating negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a
payment default, to the new second-lien credit facilities.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the company's more aggressive
financial policy and the increase in debt being used to fund the
shareholder distribution. The rating on Kronos Inc. reflects the
company's focus on workforce management, a niche segment in the
$7.5 billion human capital management market, and high leverage.
Sufficient free cash flow and fairly predictable revenue
generation partially offset those factors. With the second
significant debt financing for a shareholder distribution within
10 months, pro forma leverage for the fiscal year ended Sept.
30, 2012, as adjusted by Standard & Poor's will rise to the
low-mid 7x level, up substantially from the actual June 2012
level of 5.9x and the year-earlier level of 4.6x. Cash on hand
will fund $50 million of the dividend, with the remainder to
come from the additional credit facility. We do expect that
ongoing predictable earnings and strong cash flows will help the
company to gradually lower this ratio. Kronos provides services
that automate employee-centric processes to optimize labor. The
company is a market leader in the workforce management sector.
However, we view its business risk profile as "weak" under
our criteria because of its concentrated product offerings
compared with larger and better capitalized competitors. It
sells software licenses and data capture terminals, for which it
provides professional and subscription services and offers
ongoing customer support and maintenance. The company has
experienced modest, albeit steady, revenue and EBITDA growth
over the years. We believe it benefits from its long-standing
customer relationships. Kronos generates revenues predominantly
from its time and labor applications and related products and
services. The company's revenues for the fiscal year ended Sept.
30, 2012, were up 10% to more than $880 million from the prior
year. EBITDA margins have gradually risen to low-30% area,
largely reflecting continued sales growth to both new and
existing customers and a focus on cost control. A recurring
maintenance and subscription base provides a good level of
revenue stability. Maintenance and subscriptions represent
approximately 50% of revenues, and the annual retention rate on
maintenance contracts is more than 95%. Switching costs are
high. Kronos could pursue additional growth in new market
segments in the U.S. and abroad (including the overseas
operations of existing U.S. customers) and by cross-selling
workforce and talent management solutions to existing customers
as well as through acquisitions.
The company acquired Principal Decision Systems
International Inc., which develops scheduling software for the
public sector, in the fiscal third quarter of 2011. Acquisitions
in 2012 to date have included SaaShr, a provider of a software
as a service (SaaS) workforce management solution for small and
midsized businesses; OptiLink, a provider of acuity-based
staffing solutions; and U.K.-based SMART Computer Holdings and
its Spanish affiliate SMART Human Logistics, a provider of
workforce management solutions.
Standard & Poor's views Kronos's financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged". The company's latest transaction will
increase total debt to more than $1.9 billion with resulting pro
forma Sept 30, 2012, leverage in the low- to mid-7.0x, including
capitalized operating leases. Following this transaction, the
company will have paid two shareholder distributions totaling
more than $1 billion in less than one year. Leverage peaked at
nearly 9.0x at the time of the company's LBO in June 2007 with
subsequent drops largely arising from EBITDA growth, and we
expect this to be the case again after the dividend payment.
Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" for operations. We expect
Kronos to continue to generate solid free operating cash flows
of about $100 million annually, as it has done historically.
Additional liquidity reflects availability under the company's
revolving credit facility. Following the dividend distribution,
cash on hand will be about $40 million. The senior secured
credit facility does not contain a maintenance leverage covenant
clause.
Our assessment of Kronos's liquidity incorporates the
following factors and expectations:
-- Sources should cover uses by more than 1.2x for the next
12 months. Net sources would be positive over the period even
with a 20% decline from our EBITDA expectation.
-- Debt maturities are manageable with minimal maturities
until 2019.
-- Capital expenditures will average less than 2% of
revenues. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on
Kronos, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following this
release.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that adjusted
leverage will remain elevated without further significant debt
reduction in the near term. We could lower the rating over the
the next few quarters if leverage doesn't decline to below 7x
because the company loses customer accounts, faces competitive
margin pressures, or pursues additional debt-financed
shareholder dividends.
Alternatively, if the company successfully reduces leverage
to near prior levels, either through operating improvements or
debt reduction, we would consider revising the outlook to
stable.
