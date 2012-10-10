TEXT-S&P Assigns LM U.S. Member LLC 'B-' Rtg; Outlook Stable

Overview
-- The Carlyle Group is acquiring Landmark Aviation for $625
million, funded mostly with debt.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to LM
U.S. Member LLC.
-- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B-' issue rating
and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed first-lien
credit facility, and 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating
to the proposed $130 million secured second-lien term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit
ratios will remain quite weak but improve gradually over the
next year mostly as a result of earnings growth as high capital
expenditures will constrain free cash flow.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B-' corporate credit rating to LM U.S. Member LLC
(along with co-borrower LM U.S. Corp Acquisition Inc. [Landmark
Aviation]). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we are
assigning our 'B-' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the
company's proposed $335 million first-lien credit facility,
which consists of a $75 million revolver due 2017 and a $260
million term loan due 2019. The '3' recovery rating indicates
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
payment default. We also assigned our 'CCC' issue rating and '6'
recovery rating to the proposed $130 million second lien term
loan that matures in 2020. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery.
Rationale
Our ratings on Landmark Aviation reflect our expectations
that leverage (debt to EBITDA) will be very high following the
proposed leveraged buyout of the company, with only modest
improvement likely in the next 12 months because of limited free
cash flow. We believe revenues and earnings will show modest
growth over the next year because of recently acquired locations
and increasing business jet usage. We assess the company's
business risk profile as "weak," reflecting its position as the
third-largest provider of fixed base operations (FBO) services
to the cyclical general aviation market and good customer and
geographic diversity. The FBO market has high barriers to entry,
but this also limits expansion opportunities. We assess the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" based on
the company's high debt leverage and very aggressive financial
policy, but "adequate" liquidity.
The Carlyle Group plans to purchase Landmark Aviation from
its current private equity owners for $625 million plus fees and
expenses. The transaction will be financed with $264 million of
common equity from Carlyle and $390 million of new debt. The
company will have a fairly complex organizational structure as a
result of limits on foreign ownership and other considerations,
but we evaluated the various legal entities as one economic
entity in our ratings analysis. We believe that the transaction
will result in very weak credit ratios, with 2012 total adjusted
debt to EBITDA of 8x and funds from operations (FFO) to total
adjusted debt about 5%. Debt to capital, however, is not as
high, at about 70%, because of the relatively large equity
contribution from Carlyle. The company leases almost all of its
facilities from the airport where each is located, resulting in
the present value of operating leases comprising about 40% of
total adjusted debt. We expect gradual improvement in credit
ratios over the next year, primarily as a result of earnings
growth, as high capital expenditures over the next few years to
expand and improve recently acquired sites will constrain free
cash flow. Therefore, we do not expect much debt reduction in
2013, resulting in debt to EBITDA above 7x and FFO to debt below
10%.
Landmark Aviation primarily provides FBO services (92% of
gross profit for the 12 months ending June 30, 2012) to the
general aviation market, mostly business jets owned by
corporations or individuals. FBO services include aircraft
fueling, hanger rental and parking, de-icing, aircraft cleaning,
catering, and other passenger services. Landmark also provides
maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and charter and
aircraft management as an ancillary business to their FBO
operations (8%). Fuel sales are primarily to the general
aviation market (49% of 2012 FBO net revenues) and, to a smaller
extent, to airlines. For its general aviation customers,
Landmark owns the fuel, so managing inventory levels and pricing
are key to maintaining attractive profit margins. A smaller part
of the business, referred to as "Into-Plane" fuel sales, refers
to sales made at smaller airports where the company fuels
aircraft for airlines, but the customer owns the fuel and the
company receives a fee for pumping it.
The 2008 financial crisis had a significant impact on the
business aviation market, resulting in a large number of order
cancellations, deferrals, and an absence of new orders, as well
as a large decline in business jet flight hours. Business jet
utilization started to improve in 2010 and continued to display
modest signs of life through 2012, although renewed economic
weakness could stall the recovery.
Landmark is the third-largest provider of FBO services in
North America, with 50 locations in the U.S., Canada, and
France. Although two larger firms have 65 locations each, the
FBO industry is otherwise highly fragmented, with most
competitors having only a few locations. The company has a
presence at 11 of the top 50 general aviation airports in the
U.S., but not at the largest, in Teterboro, N.J. The FBO market
has very high barriers to entry because of scarce airport
property and leases that can last up to 30 years. This results
in limited competition at most airports (more than 75% of the
company's locations have none or only one competitor) but also
limits expansion opportunities. Landmark has been able to grow
its sites to 50 from 29 in 2007 mostly through acquiring smaller
competitors. Customer diversity is good with the top 20
customers comprising less than 25% of sales.
Fuel sales are the primary driver of revenues and profits,
so effective management of fuel inventory, purchases, and
pricing is crucial to the company's earnings. Fuel pricing is
based on competitor's prices, customer relationships, volumes
purchased, and payment method. Landmark purchases the fuel from
distributors under long-term agreements and sells it to
customers with a dollar margin, which eliminates exposure to
swings in the price of jet fuel. Reported operating margins can
vary widely because of changes in the base price of jet fuel,
but Landmark has been successful in maintaining the dollar
margin it adds, despite high fuel prices. The company does not
use financial instruments to hedge its fuel price exposure but
maintains less than a week's inventory. The company utilizes an
ERP system, which provides real-time data regarding fuel usage
and allows for a deeper understanding of customer needs,
enabling better management of inventory and costs.
Liquidity
We assess Landmark Aviation's liquidity as adequate, pro
forma for the proposed transaction. We expect sources of
liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12
months, the minimum level for adequate designation under our
criteria. We also expect that sources would exceed uses even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
We expect cash to be minimal, pro forma for the proposed
transaction, but the company will have access to a $75 million
revolving credit facility that matures in 2017, which we expect
to be initially undrawn.
Landmark has relatively high capital spending requirements
in 2013 and 2014 to improve and expand certain locations.
Therefore, free cash flow will be modest for the next few years
but likely increase significantly thereafter as projects near
completion and spending requirements normalize. Near-term debt
maturities are minimal through 2018, primarily consisting of
$2.6 million yearly amortization on the term loan. There are no
maintenance financial covenants in the proposed credit
facilities. However, the revolver does have a covenant that
limits net first-lien debt to EBITDA (as defined) to 6x if the
company uses more than 20% of the revolver commitment.
Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect credit ratios to be
very weak following the leveraged buyout and only improve
gradually, as high capital expenditures over the next few years
will constrain free cash flow, and therefore debt reduction.
Revenue and earnings should grow modestly as a result of new
locations and stable-to-improving business jet usage. We could
lower the rating if the weak economy or a spike in fuel prices
results in declines in business jet usage, constraining the
company's liquidity such that we would revise our assessment to
"less than adequate" or "weak." Although unlikely in the next
year, we could raise the ratings if cash flow is greater than we
expect and dedicated to debt reduction, resulting in debt to
EBITDA below 5.5x.
Ratings List
New Rating; Stable Outlook
LM U.S. Member LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$130 mil second-lien term ln due 2020 CCC
Recovery Rating 6
$75 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B-
Recovery Rating 3
$260 mil term bank ln due 2019 B-
Recovery Rating 3