公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二 06:30 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's says Lantheus' new contractual arrangements with BVL are credit positive

March 27 Lantheus:

* Moody's says Lantheus' new contractual arrangements with BVL are credit positive

