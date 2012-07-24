BRIEF-Moody's says upsize of Laureate's notes offering is credit neutral; no rating impact

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
July 25 Moody's Investors Service commented that the upsizing of Laureate Education, Inc.'s (B2 stable) senior unsecured notes offering to $350 million from $300 million is credit neutral and will not impact the company's credit ratings, including the Caa1 assigned to the notes, and the stable rating outlook.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.