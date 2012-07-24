版本:
BRIEF-Moody's says upsize of Laureate's notes offering is credit neutral; no rating impact

July 25 Moody's Investors Service commented that the upsizing of Laureate Education, Inc.'s (B2 stable) senior unsecured notes offering to $350 million from $300 million is credit neutral and will not impact the company's credit ratings, including the Caa1 assigned to the notes, and the stable rating outlook.

