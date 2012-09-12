版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Correction to Text, September 21, 2009 Release: Moody's affirms Laureate's B2 CFR

Sept 13 Moody's corrects its database to reflect that the upsize to the Laureate Education, Inc. ("Laureate") Senior Secured Credit Facility, initially regarded in our September 21, 2009 Press Release titled `Moody's affirms Laureate's B2 CFR' as an add-on to the Term Loan B, was issued by Laureate as a Series A New Term Loan due August 2014.

