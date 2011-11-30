版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 07:55 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's changes Lennox International's rating outlook to negative; Sr Unsecured affirmed at Baa3

Dec 1 Lennox International:

* Moody's changes Lennox International's rating outlook to negative; Sr Unsecured affirmed at Baa3

