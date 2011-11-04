BRIEF: Moody's rates Level 3's new bank facility Ba3; outlook remains stable

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Nov 4 Level 3:
* Moody's rates Level 3's new bank facility Ba3; outlook remains stable
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year