TEXT: S&P Raises Rating On Liberty Financial Ltd. To 'BB+'

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 3, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on New Zealand-based Liberty Financial Ltd. (LFL) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The short-term counterparty credit rating is affirmed at 'B' and the outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade reflects our improved credit view of Liberty Financial Pty Ltd. (Liberty; not rated), and the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Liberty in support of the obligations of LFL.

Standard & Poor's continues to view LFL's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as significantly below that of the rating assigned, reflecting the start-up and transformational nature of LFL's business profile. We expect LFL's SACP to change and improve over time as it establishes its business base by growing its loan portfolio, and as it re-enters the retail debenture market. Other factors moderating our assessment of LFL's SACP include the company's concentrated funding and business profile and its modest absolute capital base.

Factors supporting LFL's SACP include our favorable view of the company's business strategy, and the company's measured growth plans, which should help LFL effectively manage and limit its risk profile as it expands its business and establishes its market position. We also view favorably the experience and retail debenture-raising experience that LFL gained when it was wholly owned by Access Capital Ltd. (ACL; not rated).

LFL's SACP benefits from the company's 100% ownership by Australian-based Liberty, which has a well-established track record of originating and managing loans. We believe the strategic importance of LFL to Liberty will increase progressively over time as its business expands.

We expect LFL's credit risk profile will remain a rating weakness because its activities will be focused on the provision of short-term first-mortgage property-secured bridging and equipment finance to customers in New Zealand. Standard & Poor's regards these types of activities as higher-risk lending segment categories.

The short-term rating on LFL is 'B'. In our view, LFL's balance-sheet liquidity is modest. We expect cash balances at LFL to be moderate during the company's start-up and development phase. LFL's liquidity position is enhanced by its NZ$1 million committed standby facility with its banker, which was secured in September 2010.

The stable outlook reflects the outlook across the wider Liberty group. The rating on LFL could come under pressure if the company was to become a more material contingent liability to Liberty and, consequently, we moderated our view of Liberty's credit profile.

On a stand-alone basis, LFL's SACP could come under pressure if the performance of the underlying assets relating to its structured notes deteriorates materially such that there is insufficient excess spread to absorb losses in underlying assets, or if this results in LFL bearing a material drop in earnings or principal losses from these investments. The company's SACP could also be troubled if LFL embarks on an aggressive asset-growth path that contributed to deterioration in its key financial metrics. In addition, we would lower the rating if cover of the guarantee weakened or the guarantee were withdrawn. Equally, the SACP could come under downward pressure if LFL's underlying business viability came into question stemming from an inability to build its business base in the medium term.

A higher rating would require an upgrade of our view of the credit profile of the wider Liberty group.

