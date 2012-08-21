TEXT-S&P Lowers Rtgs On LifeCare Holdings Inc. To 'D'

Overview
-- U.S. long-term acute care hospital operator LifeCare
Holdings Inc. missed an interest payment on its $119.3 million
outstanding senior subordinated notes.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the
company, as well as our issue-level rating on the senior
subordinated notes, to 'D'.
Rating Action
On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Plano Texas-based LifeCare
Holdings Inc to 'D' from 'CCC-', following the missed interest
payment on the company's $119.3 million senior subordinated
notes. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the senior
subordinated notes to 'D' from 'C'. The recovery rating on the
notes remains unchanged at '6'. LifeCare operates 27 long-term
acute care hospitals in 10 states.
Rationale
The rating actions stem from LifeCare Holdings' disclosure
that it did not make the interest payment on its senior
subordinated notes, due Aug. 15, 2012. We consider a missed
interest payment as a default when the nonpayment is a function
of the borrower being under financial stress even though a
payment default has not occurred relative to the legal
provisions of the notes, and despite the 30-day grace period to
make the payments. This incorporates our view that the payment
will not be made in full during the grace period. If the senior
subordinated debt is not refinanced or defeased in full by May
15, 2013, the maturity on its senior secured credit facility is
accelerated to May 15, 2013.
Recovery Analysis
The issue rating on LifeCare's senior subordinated debt is
'D' with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard &
Poor's recovery report on LifeCare, to be published following
this report on Ratings Direct.)
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
LifeCare Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating D CCC-/Negative/--
Subordinated D C
Recovery Rating 6 6