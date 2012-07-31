版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation

August 1 The following release represents Moody's Investors Service's summary credit opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) and includes certain regulatory disclosures regarding its ratings. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for MPC. Moody's current ratings for MPC are: Commercial Paper (domestic currency) Rating of P-2 BACKED Senior Unsecured (domestic currency) Rating of Baa2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐