TEXT-S&P Rts Marina Bay Sands, LVSC's Subsidiary's Facs 'BBB'

Overview
-- Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based subsidiary
of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVSC), recently closed a refinancing
of its senior secured credit facilities.
-- We are assigning our 'BB+' corporate credit rating to
Marina Bay Sands and our 'BBB' issue and '1' recovery ratings to
Marina Bay Sands' new Singapore dollar (S$) 5.1 billion credit
facilities.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that a higher
rating on LVSC is possible over the next several quarters, based
on our current performance expectations across its global
portfolio of properties.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Singapore-based
Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS), a subsidiary of Las Vegas
Sands Corp. (LVSC; BB+/Positive/--). The outlook is positive.
We also assigned MBS' S$5.1 billion credit facilities our
'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than our corporate
credit rating) and a recovery rating of '1', indicating our
expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a default. The credit facilities are composed of a
S$500 million revolving credit facility due Dec. 25, 2017 and a
S$4.6 billion term loan due June 25, 2018. MBS will use proceeds
from its new facilities to refinance existing debt, pay fees,
expenses and accrued interest, and for general corporate
purposes.
All other existing ratings for the Las Vegas Sands Corp.
family of companies remain unchanged.
Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on MBS reflects the overall
credit quality of the LVSC family of companies and is aligned
with our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on LVSC. Despite the
distinct financing structures at LVSC's U.S., Macau, and
Singapore subsidiaries, we consider the consolidated entity when
assessing LVSC's credit quality. We deem the strategic
relationship between the parent and each subsidiary as an
important factor that has a bearing on the credit quality of the
overall consolidated entity. We consider MBS to be a core
subsidiary of LVSC as we believe that the company is integral to
LVSC's current identity and future strategy. MBS is wholly owned
through various entities of LVSC and shares a similar brand with
other group entities.
Additionally, MBS represented close to half of LVSC's
consolidated property level EBITDA for the 12 months ended March
31, 2012, which in our view is significant. Thus, despite credit
measures on a standalone basis that might otherwise be
supportive of a higher rating, we are assigning MBS a corporate
credit rating at the same level as our corporate credit rating
on LVSC.
However, in notching our issue-level ratings from the
corporate credit rating, we recognize the distinct financing
structures and associated collateral. We categorize the
Singapore insolvency regime as 'A1' under our criteria, placing
it in the most-creditor friendly group, and thus we apply our
traditional recovery rating scale and notching criteria.
The corporate credit rating on the LVSC family of companies
also reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as
"significant," according to our rating criteria.
Our assessment of LVSC's business risk profile as
satisfactory reflects the company's leading presence in the
three largest global gaming markets, high-quality assets and
well-known brands, and experienced management team. These
business strengths are somewhat offset by the gaming industry's
vulnerability to economic cycles given its discretionary nature,
the high degree of competition in the Las Vegas and Macau gaming
markets, and management's aggressive expansion strategy.
Our assessment of LVSC's financial risk profile as
significant reflects the company's large debt burden and track
record of adding substantial leverage to fund development
opportunities. Despite these factors, we expect LVSC's strong
liquidity to allow it to pursue and finance developments in a
manner that preserves credit quality at least in line with the
current rating. The refinancing transaction at its Singapore
subsidiary extends debt maturities, substantially reduces its
interest burden, eliminates amortization payments over the next
few years, and increases flexibility to pay cash distributions.
In addition, LVSC used $400 million of cash on hand to prepay
term loan debt at its U.S. subsidiary, improving the maturity
profile of that entity.
Additional risk factors we are monitoring are related to
LVSC's involvement in multiple lawsuits and investigations,
including the following: -- An action filed by the former CEO of
Sands China alleging the company's breach of his employment
contract and tortious discharge. -- An investigation by the SEC
and the Department of Justice relating to compliance with the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Given our assessment of LVSC's business risk profile, we
would be comfortable with leverage temporarily spiking as high
as 4.5x to fund development projects, but generally consider
leverage closer to 4.0x to be in line with a 'BB+' corporate
credit rating. As of March 31, 2012, our measure of LVSC's
leverage was 2.7x, which provided more than a 1x cushion
relative to this threshold, while unrestricted cash balances
were over $4 billion. Although additional development
opportunities, whether in the U.S. or abroad, will likely take
at least a few years to come to fruition, we expect LVSC to
aggressively pursue them and potentially seek multiple
opportunities at once. Therefore, we view a leverage cushion and
large cash balances as necessary to preserve flexibility in the
event opportunities or unexpected performance volatility arise.
Our rating incorporates the following specific
property-level performance expectations:
-- For the Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore, we expect
net revenue growth averaging in the high-single-digit percentage
area across 2012 and 2013. We expect gaming revenue in the
Singapore market to grow between 5% and 10% in 2012, which
incorporates our economists' current base case forecast for GDP
growth of 5% in Singapore, and also our view that current hotel
capacity could somewhat constrain growth in 2012 and 2013
(occupancy levels at Marina Bay Sands exceeded 90% in 2011).
During the first quarter of 2012, gaming revenue between the two
resorts grew within our expected range for the market, although
Marina Bay Sands captured substantial market share. Although we
expect market share will fluctuate between the two resorts to
some degree, we expect Marina Bay Sands to consistently capture
more than half the market, given its more favorable location.
Therefore, we believe Marina Bay Sands will grow at the higher
end of our expected range for the market in 2012. We also
anticipate Marina Bay Sands' property EBITDA margin will
stabilize at about 52%, consistent with performance during 2011.
This should result in EBITDA greater than $1.7 billion in 2013.
-- For LVSC's Las Vegas properties, we are assuming net
revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage area in 2012
and 2013. We expect property EBITDA margin to gradually improve
from 25.2% in 2011. This scenario would result in property
EBITDA growth averaging in the high-single-digit percentage area
annually over the next two years. This outlook incorporates our
economists' current forecast that growth in U.S. real GDP and
consumer spending will both average about 2% over the next two
years, along with our belief the Las Vegas Strip should realize
at least modest, mid-single-digit percentage growth in gaming
revenues over this timeframe. Additionally, Las Vegas visitation
trends remain solid, which, combined with ongoing improvement in
group booking levels, should support continued strong occupancy
at LVSC's properties in at least the high-80% area and continued
improved average daily rates during this period.
-- For the Sands Bethlehem property, we are assuming growth
in net revenues and property EBITDA in the high-single digits in
2012, reflecting continuing benefits from the addition of table
games and the ramp up of the hotel and other amenities. In 2013,
we are assuming more modest growth in both net revenues and
property EBITDA, resulting in EBITDA stabilizing at about $100
million.
-- For LVSC's three existing Macau properties, we are
assuming a modest net revenue decline in 2012, reflecting
competitive pressure from Sands Cotai Central, followed by
modest growth in 2013. We believe property EBITDA margin will
weaken by approximately 200 basis points (bps) in 2012 and
rebound slightly in 2013, resulting in a slight decline in
EBITDA over the next two years. We expect the gross gaming
revenues in the Macau market to increase in the 10% to 15% range
this year, although we believe the recently opened Galaxy resort
in Cotai, in addition to Sands Cotai Central, will account for
most of the market's growth over the next few years. Still,
based on our economists' current forecast that growth in real
GDP in the People's Republic of China will remain in the
high-single-digit percentage area over the next few years, we
believe LVSC's existing three properties will benefit from at
least modest revenue growth after 2012, despite substantial new
capacity entering the market. Tourists from China, along with
those from Hong Kong, consistently comprise over 80% of
visitation to Macau.
-- For LVSC's Sands Cotai Central development, we expect a
gradual ramp-up of cash flow as the properties began their
phased opening in April 2012. Specifically, we have factored
into our rating property EBITDA of about $250 million and $440
million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Based on these
performance expectations, we expect consolidated net revenues
and EBITDA to increase approximately 10% in 2012 and 2013. This
would result in consolidated leverage improving to below 2.5x in
2013 and cash balances in excess of $4 billion. Liquidity Based
on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next
12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations,
LVSC has a "strong" liquidity profile, according to our
criteria.
Relevant factors in our assessment of LVSC's liquidity
profile include the following:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over this period to exceed
its uses by 1.5x or more and believe sources would exceed uses,
even if forecasted EBITDA declines by 30%.
-- We believe LVSC has sufficient covenant headroom under
the new Singapore credit facilities and its existing Macau
credit facilities, such that a 30% decline in forecasted EBITDA
would not result in a breach of financial covenants. Covenant
cushion relative to the consolidated leverage ratio under the
U.S. credit facilities will tighten over the next several
quarters, as the covenant level gradually steps down to 5x by
the third quarter of 2012 from 6x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Still, we
are comfortable that LVSC's meaningful excess cash balances and
ability to pay dividends from the Macau and Singapore
subsidiaries (which would be recognized as EBITDA under the U.S.
credit agreement) provide the flexibility to ensure covenant
compliance. LVSC derives liquidity from excess cash balances, in
addition to revolver availability and cash its U.S., Macau, and
Singapore subsidiaries generate. As of March 31, 2012, LVSC had
approximately $521 million of borrowing capacity under its $533
million U.S. revolving credit facility and full availability
under its $500 million Macau revolving credit facility. The new
Singapore credit facilities include a S$500 million undrawn
revolver.
We also expect LVSC to benefit from enhanced flexibility to
upstream cash generated in Singapore under the new credit
facilities, similar to its Macau facilities. LVSC's ability to
move cash from the U.S. entity is somewhat restricted. During
2011, LVSC generated approximately $2.6 billion in operating
cash flow, which funded about $1.5 billion of capital
expenditures, $75 million of dividends paid to preferred
stockholders, and the redemption of the preferred shares in
November 2011.
We have assumed aggregate capital expenditures across the
portfolio will approach $3 billion in 2012 and 2013, as the
company completes development of its phased Sands Cotai Central
development. This assumption incorporates some cost overruns
with the project. Under our operating assumptions, we expect
liquidity to be sufficient to fund currently planned development
activity and to support covenant compliance without requiring
any further borrowings. Aside from modest amortization payments
scheduled under the U.S. credit facilities and pro forma for the
new Singapore credit facilities, debt maturities in 2012 and
2013 are minimal. Other uses of cash include a dividend to
common shareholders, as the company recently declared a $1.00
per share (approximately $823 million) annual dividend.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery
report, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.
Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that a higher
rating is possible over the next several quarters, based on our
current performance expectations.
To raise the rating to 'BBB-', we would expect leverage to
be generally closer to 3x, though we would be comfortable with
it temporarily spiking to the high-3x area to fund development
projects. In the event of a strong ramp-up of Sands Cotai
Central, we believe an upgrade to 'BBB-' is possible, as we
would expect leverage to improve to below 2.5x by early 2013. An
investment-grade rating on Las Vegas Sands, however, would also
require management to publicly articulate a financial policy
around its tolerance for leverage that is aligned with our
leverage threshold at a 'BBB-' rating.
In addition, while we are unclear when the aforementioned
lawsuits and investigations would be resolved and what effect,
if any, a potential judgment would have on credit quality, these
issues may weigh on upgrade potential until we have further
clarity. A revision of the rating outlook to stable or a
downgrade could result from performance meaningfully below our
expectations, or from the company taking a more aggressive
posture toward additional development opportunities, resulting
in a sustained spike in leverage to above 4x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 --
Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 --
Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments to Recovery and Issue
Ratings, June 20, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical
Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Las Vegas Sands LLC
VML U.S. Finance LLC
Venetian Casino Resort LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/--
New Ratings
Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive
S$500 mil revolver due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
S$4.6 bil term loan due 2018 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating
action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left column.