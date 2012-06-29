TEXT-S&P Rts Marina Bay Sands, LVSC's Subsidiary's Facs 'BBB'

Overview

-- Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVSC), recently closed a refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities.

-- We are assigning our 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Marina Bay Sands and our 'BBB' issue and '1' recovery ratings to Marina Bay Sands' new Singapore dollar (S$) 5.1 billion credit facilities.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that a higher rating on LVSC is possible over the next several quarters, based on our current performance expectations across its global portfolio of properties.

Rating Action

On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Singapore-based Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS), a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVSC; BB+/Positive/--). The outlook is positive.

We also assigned MBS' S$5.1 billion credit facilities our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than our corporate credit rating) and a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. The credit facilities are composed of a S$500 million revolving credit facility due Dec. 25, 2017 and a S$4.6 billion term loan due June 25, 2018. MBS will use proceeds from its new facilities to refinance existing debt, pay fees, expenses and accrued interest, and for general corporate purposes.

All other existing ratings for the Las Vegas Sands Corp. family of companies remain unchanged.

Rationale

Our corporate credit rating on MBS reflects the overall credit quality of the LVSC family of companies and is aligned with our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on LVSC. Despite the distinct financing structures at LVSC's U.S., Macau, and Singapore subsidiaries, we consider the consolidated entity when assessing LVSC's credit quality. We deem the strategic relationship between the parent and each subsidiary as an important factor that has a bearing on the credit quality of the overall consolidated entity. We consider MBS to be a core subsidiary of LVSC as we believe that the company is integral to LVSC's current identity and future strategy. MBS is wholly owned through various entities of LVSC and shares a similar brand with other group entities.

Additionally, MBS represented close to half of LVSC's consolidated property level EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, which in our view is significant. Thus, despite credit measures on a standalone basis that might otherwise be supportive of a higher rating, we are assigning MBS a corporate credit rating at the same level as our corporate credit rating on LVSC.

However, in notching our issue-level ratings from the corporate credit rating, we recognize the distinct financing structures and associated collateral. We categorize the Singapore insolvency regime as 'A1' under our criteria, placing it in the most-creditor friendly group, and thus we apply our traditional recovery rating scale and notching criteria.

The corporate credit rating on the LVSC family of companies also reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant," according to our rating criteria.

Our assessment of LVSC's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company's leading presence in the three largest global gaming markets, high-quality assets and well-known brands, and experienced management team. These business strengths are somewhat offset by the gaming industry's vulnerability to economic cycles given its discretionary nature, the high degree of competition in the Las Vegas and Macau gaming markets, and management's aggressive expansion strategy.

Our assessment of LVSC's financial risk profile as significant reflects the company's large debt burden and track record of adding substantial leverage to fund development opportunities. Despite these factors, we expect LVSC's strong liquidity to allow it to pursue and finance developments in a manner that preserves credit quality at least in line with the current rating. The refinancing transaction at its Singapore subsidiary extends debt maturities, substantially reduces its interest burden, eliminates amortization payments over the next few years, and increases flexibility to pay cash distributions. In addition, LVSC used $400 million of cash on hand to prepay term loan debt at its U.S. subsidiary, improving the maturity profile of that entity.

Additional risk factors we are monitoring are related to LVSC's involvement in multiple lawsuits and investigations, including the following: -- An action filed by the former CEO of Sands China alleging the company's breach of his employment contract and tortious discharge. -- An investigation by the SEC and the Department of Justice relating to compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Given our assessment of LVSC's business risk profile, we would be comfortable with leverage temporarily spiking as high as 4.5x to fund development projects, but generally consider leverage closer to 4.0x to be in line with a 'BB+' corporate credit rating. As of March 31, 2012, our measure of LVSC's leverage was 2.7x, which provided more than a 1x cushion relative to this threshold, while unrestricted cash balances were over $4 billion. Although additional development opportunities, whether in the U.S. or abroad, will likely take at least a few years to come to fruition, we expect LVSC to aggressively pursue them and potentially seek multiple opportunities at once. Therefore, we view a leverage cushion and large cash balances as necessary to preserve flexibility in the event opportunities or unexpected performance volatility arise.

Our rating incorporates the following specific property-level performance expectations:

-- For the Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore, we expect net revenue growth averaging in the high-single-digit percentage area across 2012 and 2013. We expect gaming revenue in the Singapore market to grow between 5% and 10% in 2012, which incorporates our economists' current base case forecast for GDP growth of 5% in Singapore, and also our view that current hotel capacity could somewhat constrain growth in 2012 and 2013 (occupancy levels at Marina Bay Sands exceeded 90% in 2011). During the first quarter of 2012, gaming revenue between the two resorts grew within our expected range for the market, although Marina Bay Sands captured substantial market share. Although we expect market share will fluctuate between the two resorts to some degree, we expect Marina Bay Sands to consistently capture more than half the market, given its more favorable location. Therefore, we believe Marina Bay Sands will grow at the higher end of our expected range for the market in 2012. We also anticipate Marina Bay Sands' property EBITDA margin will stabilize at about 52%, consistent with performance during 2011. This should result in EBITDA greater than $1.7 billion in 2013.

-- For LVSC's Las Vegas properties, we are assuming net revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage area in 2012 and 2013. We expect property EBITDA margin to gradually improve from 25.2% in 2011. This scenario would result in property EBITDA growth averaging in the high-single-digit percentage area annually over the next two years. This outlook incorporates our economists' current forecast that growth in U.S. real GDP and consumer spending will both average about 2% over the next two years, along with our belief the Las Vegas Strip should realize at least modest, mid-single-digit percentage growth in gaming revenues over this timeframe. Additionally, Las Vegas visitation trends remain solid, which, combined with ongoing improvement in group booking levels, should support continued strong occupancy at LVSC's properties in at least the high-80% area and continued improved average daily rates during this period.

-- For the Sands Bethlehem property, we are assuming growth in net revenues and property EBITDA in the high-single digits in 2012, reflecting continuing benefits from the addition of table games and the ramp up of the hotel and other amenities. In 2013, we are assuming more modest growth in both net revenues and property EBITDA, resulting in EBITDA stabilizing at about $100 million.

-- For LVSC's three existing Macau properties, we are assuming a modest net revenue decline in 2012, reflecting competitive pressure from Sands Cotai Central, followed by modest growth in 2013. We believe property EBITDA margin will weaken by approximately 200 basis points (bps) in 2012 and rebound slightly in 2013, resulting in a slight decline in EBITDA over the next two years. We expect the gross gaming revenues in the Macau market to increase in the 10% to 15% range this year, although we believe the recently opened Galaxy resort in Cotai, in addition to Sands Cotai Central, will account for most of the market's growth over the next few years. Still, based on our economists' current forecast that growth in real GDP in the People's Republic of China will remain in the high-single-digit percentage area over the next few years, we believe LVSC's existing three properties will benefit from at least modest revenue growth after 2012, despite substantial new capacity entering the market. Tourists from China, along with those from Hong Kong, consistently comprise over 80% of visitation to Macau.

-- For LVSC's Sands Cotai Central development, we expect a gradual ramp-up of cash flow as the properties began their phased opening in April 2012. Specifically, we have factored into our rating property EBITDA of about $250 million and $440 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Based on these performance expectations, we expect consolidated net revenues and EBITDA to increase approximately 10% in 2012 and 2013. This would result in consolidated leverage improving to below 2.5x in 2013 and cash balances in excess of $4 billion. Liquidity Based on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, LVSC has a "strong" liquidity profile, according to our criteria.

Relevant factors in our assessment of LVSC's liquidity profile include the following:

-- We expect sources of liquidity over this period to exceed its uses by 1.5x or more and believe sources would exceed uses, even if forecasted EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- We believe LVSC has sufficient covenant headroom under the new Singapore credit facilities and its existing Macau credit facilities, such that a 30% decline in forecasted EBITDA would not result in a breach of financial covenants. Covenant cushion relative to the consolidated leverage ratio under the U.S. credit facilities will tighten over the next several quarters, as the covenant level gradually steps down to 5x by the third quarter of 2012 from 6x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Still, we are comfortable that LVSC's meaningful excess cash balances and ability to pay dividends from the Macau and Singapore subsidiaries (which would be recognized as EBITDA under the U.S. credit agreement) provide the flexibility to ensure covenant compliance. LVSC derives liquidity from excess cash balances, in addition to revolver availability and cash its U.S., Macau, and Singapore subsidiaries generate. As of March 31, 2012, LVSC had approximately $521 million of borrowing capacity under its $533 million U.S. revolving credit facility and full availability under its $500 million Macau revolving credit facility. The new Singapore credit facilities include a S$500 million undrawn revolver.

We also expect LVSC to benefit from enhanced flexibility to upstream cash generated in Singapore under the new credit facilities, similar to its Macau facilities. LVSC's ability to move cash from the U.S. entity is somewhat restricted. During 2011, LVSC generated approximately $2.6 billion in operating cash flow, which funded about $1.5 billion of capital expenditures, $75 million of dividends paid to preferred stockholders, and the redemption of the preferred shares in November 2011.

We have assumed aggregate capital expenditures across the portfolio will approach $3 billion in 2012 and 2013, as the company completes development of its phased Sands Cotai Central development. This assumption incorporates some cost overruns with the project. Under our operating assumptions, we expect liquidity to be sufficient to fund currently planned development activity and to support covenant compliance without requiring any further borrowings. Aside from modest amortization payments scheduled under the U.S. credit facilities and pro forma for the new Singapore credit facilities, debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 are minimal. Other uses of cash include a dividend to common shareholders, as the company recently declared a $1.00 per share (approximately $823 million) annual dividend.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that a higher rating is possible over the next several quarters, based on our current performance expectations.

To raise the rating to 'BBB-', we would expect leverage to be generally closer to 3x, though we would be comfortable with it temporarily spiking to the high-3x area to fund development projects. In the event of a strong ramp-up of Sands Cotai Central, we believe an upgrade to 'BBB-' is possible, as we would expect leverage to improve to below 2.5x by early 2013. An investment-grade rating on Las Vegas Sands, however, would also require management to publicly articulate a financial policy around its tolerance for leverage that is aligned with our leverage threshold at a 'BBB-' rating.

In addition, while we are unclear when the aforementioned lawsuits and investigations would be resolved and what effect, if any, a potential judgment would have on credit quality, these issues may weigh on upgrade potential until we have further clarity. A revision of the rating outlook to stable or a downgrade could result from performance meaningfully below our expectations, or from the company taking a more aggressive posture toward additional development opportunities, resulting in a sustained spike in leverage to above 4x.

Ratings List

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands LLC

VML U.S. Finance LLC

Venetian Casino Resort LLC

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/--

New Ratings

Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive

S$500 mil revolver due 2017 BBB

Recovery Rating 1

S$4.6 bil term loan due 2018 BBB

Recovery Rating 1

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.