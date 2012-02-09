TEXT: S&P Revises Maritime Telecom 'B' Rtg Outlk To Positive

-- U.S.-based satellite services provider Maritime Telecommunications Network's (MTN) operating performance for the first nine months of 2011 has exceeded our expectations.

-- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to positive from stable.

-- We are also revising our recovery rating on MTN's senior secured debt to '1' from '2', and raising our issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'.

-- The positive rating outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if the good operating performance continues and the company is able to sustain debt leverage at less than 5x.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on Miramar, Fla.-based Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc. (MTN) to positive from stable. The 'B' corporate credit rating on the company was affirmed.

At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities to '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation). We also raised our issue-level rating on the credit facilities to 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) from 'B+' in accordance with our notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating. The revision to the recovery rating reflects improved recovery prospects since the loan inception due to continued growth in the company's business.

"The outlook revision reflects the company's strong revenue and EBITDA growth through the first nine months of 2011, which was better than our expectations," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allyn Arden. "During this period, total revenue and EBITDA increased 23% and 22%, respectively, year over year."

The company benefited from revenue growth across all business lines, including a 13% increase in the core cruise segment. We expect these trends to continue and project that, absent a material acquisition or dividend to shareholders, total leverage will decline to the mid-4x area by year-end 2012 from about 5x as of Sept. 30, 2011. As a result, we have changed our financial risk assessment on the company to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged."

Our outlook revision includes some of the following assumptions in 2012:

-- An 8% increase in cruise ship revenue due to new installations and demand for bandwidth.

-- Double-digit revenue growth in the yacht and government segment; we expect the yacht segment, in particular, to benefit from new installations and higher pricing.

-- A more modest 6% increase in revenue from the oil and gas business.

-- Margins to remain in the 27% to 29% area despite solid revenue growth due to rising bandwidth costs and increased headcount.

-- Free operating cash flow (FOCF) of at least $15 million, a portion of which we expect will be used for debt reduction as per the credit agreement.

The 'B' rating on MTN continues to reflect the company's narrow scope of business, revenue concentration among large customers with significant pricing power, uncertain longer-term growth prospects from newer business lines, and an "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term). Tempering factors include the company's leading niche position in providing communications services to the North American cruise industry, its stability from long-term contractual revenue, and solid free operating cash flow relative to its debt burden.

MTN provides customized satellite-based communications services to ocean vessels and offshore oil and gas drilling platforms. The company focuses on the North American cruise line industry and serves over 200 cruise ships, which generate approximately 60% of total revenue. It derives the remaining 40% of its revenue from the oil and gas, government/military, yacht, and aviation segments.

