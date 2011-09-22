TEXT-S&P raises ratings on Massachusetts bonds

| SYDNEY, Sept 22
SYDNEY, Sept 22 (The following was released by
the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21 - Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services raised the ratings on various bond issues
secured by the general obligation (GO) pledge of the
Commonwealth of Massachusetts following the raised rating on the
commonwealth's GO bonds (see related report on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal).
Standard & Poor's raised its rating on Massachusetts' GO
debt to 'AA+' from 'AA' on Sept. 20, 2011. The outlook is
stable.
"The upgrade reflects Massachusetts' ongoing progress in
improving financial, debt, and budget management practices while
at the same time implementing cost-control and reform measures
associated with its long-term liabilities," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Robin Prunty. "The upgrade also reflects
the commonwealth's commitment to its stabilization fund," Ms.
Prunty added.
Formalized policies relating to debt affordability, capital
investment planning, financial planning, and enhanced funding of
the stabilization fund are key improvements from a credit
standpoint.
Other factors supporting the 'AA+' rating, in our view, are:
-- The commonwealth's relatively strong budget performance
through the recent recession, with swift action to restore
balance after identifying revenue shortfalls and a focus on
structural solutions for budget balance;
-- A commitment to maintaining and, more recently, growing
the stabilization fund balances, which provide flexibility to
manage any budget volatility;
-- High wealth and income levels; and
-- Its deep and diverse economy, which has recovered
steadily in the past several months after weakness through the
recent recession.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)