TEXT-S&PCORRECT: Select Medical Sr Secured Debt Rtg Cut To 'BB-'

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery rating on Select Medical Corp.'s senior secured debt to '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '1' (90% to 100% recovery expectation). We lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB-' (one notch higher than our 'B+' issuer rating on the company) from 'BB', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '2' recovery rating. The issue-level rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications Aug. 1. The rating revisions follow Select's upsizing of its term loan due 2018 by $275 million, bringing the aggregate amount to $1.1 billion. Our view is that the larger size of this debt class reduces recovery prospects in the event of a default. All other existing ratings on the company are unaffected.

The corporate credit rating on Select is 'B+' and the rating outlook is stable. The 'B+' rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. We view Select's business risk profile as "weak" predominately because of reimbursement risk and its relatively narrow focus. Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key credit factor in our business risk assessment, because the company's most important business, its specialty hospital division, relies on Medicare for about 60% of that division's revenues and nearly 50% of total revenues. Our assessment of Select Medical's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x as of March 31, 2012, and is consistent with our expectation that leverage will remain near that level for the rest of 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Select Medical, published Aug. 1, 2012. Our updated recovery analysis will be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.)

RATINGS LIST

Select Medical Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--

Ratings Revised And Off CreditWatch

To From

Select Medical Corp.

Senior Secured BB- BB/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 2 1