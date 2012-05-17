版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews MEMC for downgrade; lowers liquidity rating to SGL-4

May 18 Moody's reviews MEMC for downgrade; lowers liquidity rating to SGL-4

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐