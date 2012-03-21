TEXT: S&P Raises Merisant Co. CCR To 'B', Issue-Level Rtgs To 'BB-'

Overview

-- U.S.-based Merisant Company has reduced its debt and modestly improved credit measures in fiscal 2011.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Merisant to 'B' from 'B-'. In addition, we are raising the issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B'. We revised the recovery rating to '1', indicating our expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Merisant will maintain adjusted leverage below 4x, maintain adequate liquidity, and continue to grow net sales while maintaining EBITDA margins near current levels.

Rating Action

On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Chicago-based Merisant Co. to 'B' from 'B-' following the company's continued debt reduction, maintenance of adequate liquidity, and improved top line growth. Merisant reduced its term loan by about $27 million to $88 million at Dec. 31, 2011 from $115 million in December 2010. We also raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B' to reflect the higher corporate credit rating and debt reduction. We revised the recovery rating to '1' from '2', indicating our expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The outlook is stable.

We estimate the company had $88 million in reported debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011 and $80.8 million as of Feb. 29, 2012. Including our adjustments for operating leases and preferred stock, we estimate that Merisant had $183 million in adjusted debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Rationale

The ratings on Merisant Co., a global producer and marketer of tabletop low-calorie sweeteners, reflect our opinion of the company's 'aggressive' financial profile and 'vulnerable' business risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Merisant's 'aggressive' financial risk profile reflects our view of the company's significant debt leverage, including preferred stock issued after its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 11, 2010. Key credit factors considered in our vulnerable business risk assessment include our belief that the company participates in an intensely competitive industry, has a narrow product focus, and has moderate operating scale. We believe that Merisant will remain challenged to substantially increase its revenues and expand its market share positions because it competes with much larger industry participants with greater financial resources and operating scale.

Since December 2010, the company has reduced its term loan by about $35 million. We believe that the company remains highly leveraged, including preferred stock that we treat as debt for analytical purposes. However, in our view, credit protection measures have improved, with estimated debt to EBITDA (including $77.5 million of preferred stock) at roughly 3.9x (2.2x excluding preferred stock) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, as compared with 4.5x (2.9x excluding preferred stock) for the prior-year period. Estimated funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was 19% (34% excluding preferred stock) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, as compared with 14.4% (23% excluding preferred stock) during the prior-year period. Our adjusted credit protection measures including preferred stock are in line with our 'aggressive' indicative ratios of leverage between 4x and 5x and FFO to total debt of between 12% and 20%.

In fiscal 2011 Merisant's revenues started to increase following several years of declines. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, revenues grew nearly 4% from 2010, primarily because of favorable currency and the growth of Pure Via products, partially offset by declines in North America and Latin America. EBITDA was roughly flat to last year and EBITDA margin was just under 20%, down slightly from the prior year. Although the overall company operating performance has modestly improved and profitability is roughly flat, we believe that Merisant's long-term stability will depend on its ability to improve its North America share positions and its operating results in that region.

We expect Merisant to continue to modestly grow and maintain stable profitability. Our base case scenario assumptions for 2012 include:

-- Low-single-digit revenue growth, driven by increases in markets outside of North America,

-- EBITDA margins in the high teens,

-- No material working capital swings,

-- Manageable capital expenditures,

-- Positive free operating cash flow of about $20 million,

-- No debt-financed dividends, and

-- Continued debt reduction and the maintenance of at least $25 million cash on hand.

Based on our forecast, we estimate that credit protection measures will likely continue to improve during the next year, with leverage in the low 3x area and FFO to total debt of about 20% including preferred stock (about 2x area and 38% area excluding preferred stock) by December 2012.

Merisant has a narrow product portfolio as it primarily sells aspartame-based sweeteners under its key globally recognized brands Equal and Canderel, which together account for a significant amount of total sales. The company maintains a diverse geographic presence in more than 90 countries, distributing its products primarily to the food service and retail channels, with no customer accounting for more than 10% of revenues. Merisant reports that it maintains the second-largest dollar market share of the global low-calorie sweetener market, behind much larger McNeil Nutritionals' (a division of Johnson & Johnson; AAA/Stable/A-1+) Splenda brand. Merisant reports that it maintains leading share positions in EAME, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, which are smaller markets than the $1.2 billion U.S. market. However, we believe competitive market pressures remain high because Splenda continues to invest heavily in advertising and promotions and seeks to expand its presence outside of the U.S. In addition, we believe Merisant is exposed to the risk of private-label growth and the introduction of natural, stevia-based low-calorie sweetener products, a market in which Cargill Inc.'s (A/Stable/A-1) Truvia brand has the leading share.

Management's post-bankruptcy strategy has been to diversify from branded aspartame products with the launch of sucralose (direct competition to Splenda), saccharin (direct competition to Sweet'N Low), and stevia-based products (direct competition to Truvia) under the Equal, Canderel, and Pure Via brands. Competitive price points and a focus on growing stevia-based products in retail and grocery channels across all regions, particularly in North America, support the company's multiproduct strategy. We believe that management's ability to sustain its recent reversal of its historically declining revenue trend, to improve profitability, and to continue to reduce leverage will mainly depend on its ability to execute this multiproduct plan.

Liquidity

We believe that during the next 12 months, Merisant will have adequate liquidity and that its sources of cash will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources will be positive, even if EBITDA were to drop 20%. This is based on the following information and assumptions:

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about $31 million of cash on its balance sheet. The company does not have a revolving credit facility and expects to fund its minimal working capital needs with excess cash.

-- We estimate funds from operations will remain at least near current levels and that capital expenditures will be manageable.

-- Working capital levels are in line with historical trends.

-- Required annual amortization is low, at roughly $1.4 million annually, and the nearest debt maturity is Jan. 8, 2014, when the term loan matures.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that the company was in compliance with its interest coverage and leverage financial covenants with greater than 50% EBITDA cushion on both covenants. Covenant levels tighten on both covenants each quarter until maturity. We believe that the company will likely be able to maintain ample cushion despite the more restrictive levels.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Merisant will maintain adjusted leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity, continue to grow net sales, and maintain EBITDA margins near current levels. We could consider lowering the ratings if Merisant pursues a more aggressive financial policy such as a leveraged dividend, experiences substantial revenue declines, or is unable to execute its product diversification strategy, resulting in the company's inability to meet its financial forecasts and/or a decline in the covenant cushion to less than 10%. We estimate covenant cushion levels could fall to less than 10% in a scenario in which EBITDA drops by more than 45%. Due to the company's narrow product focus, limited operating scale, and still early execution of its product diversification strategy, it is nlikely we would raise the rating within the next 12 to 24 months.

