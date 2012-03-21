TEXT: S&P Raises Merisant Co. CCR To 'B', Issue-Level Rtgs To 'BB-'

Overview
-- U.S.-based Merisant Company has reduced its debt and
modestly improved credit measures in fiscal 2011.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Merisant
to 'B' from 'B-'. In addition, we are raising the issue-level
ratings on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'BB-'
from 'B'. We revised the recovery rating to '1', indicating our
expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event
of a payment default, from '2'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that
Merisant will maintain adjusted leverage below 4x, maintain
adequate liquidity, and continue to grow net sales while
maintaining EBITDA margins near current levels.
Rating Action
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate credit rating on Chicago-based Merisant Co. to 'B'
from 'B-' following the company's continued debt reduction,
maintenance of adequate liquidity, and improved top line growth.
Merisant reduced its term loan by about $27 million to $88
million at Dec. 31, 2011 from $115 million in December 2010. We
also raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior
secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B' to reflect the higher
corporate credit rating and debt reduction. We revised the
recovery rating to '1' from '2', indicating our expectations for
very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The outlook is stable.
We estimate the company had $88 million in reported debt
outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011 and $80.8 million as of Feb. 29,
2012. Including our adjustments for operating leases and
preferred stock, we estimate that Merisant had $183 million in
adjusted debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Rationale
The ratings on Merisant Co., a global producer and marketer
of tabletop low-calorie sweeteners, reflect our opinion of the
company's 'aggressive' financial profile and 'vulnerable'
business risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Merisant's
'aggressive' financial risk profile reflects our view of the
company's significant debt leverage, including preferred stock
issued after its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
on Jan. 11, 2010. Key credit factors considered in our
vulnerable business risk assessment include our belief that the
company participates in an intensely competitive industry, has a
narrow product focus, and has moderate operating scale. We
believe that Merisant will remain challenged to substantially
increase its revenues and expand its market share positions
because it competes with much larger industry participants with
greater financial resources and operating scale.
Since December 2010, the company has reduced its term loan
by about $35 million. We believe that the company remains highly
leveraged, including preferred stock that we treat as debt for
analytical purposes. However, in our view, credit protection
measures have improved, with estimated debt to EBITDA (including
$77.5 million of preferred stock) at roughly 3.9x (2.2x
excluding preferred stock) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, as
compared with 4.5x (2.9x excluding preferred stock) for the
prior-year period. Estimated funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt was 19% (34% excluding preferred stock) for the year
ended Dec. 31, 2011, as compared with 14.4% (23% excluding
preferred stock) during the prior-year period. Our adjusted
credit protection measures including preferred stock are in line
with our 'aggressive' indicative ratios of leverage between 4x
and 5x and FFO to total debt of between 12% and 20%.
In fiscal 2011 Merisant's revenues started to increase
following several years of declines. For the year ended Dec. 31,
2011, revenues grew nearly 4% from 2010, primarily because of
favorable currency and the growth of Pure Via products,
partially offset by declines in North America and Latin America.
EBITDA was roughly flat to last year and EBITDA margin was just
under 20%, down slightly from the prior year. Although the
overall company operating performance has modestly improved and
profitability is roughly flat, we believe that Merisant's
long-term stability will depend on its ability to improve its
North America share positions and its operating results in that
region.
We expect Merisant to continue to modestly grow and maintain
stable profitability. Our base case scenario assumptions for
2012 include:
-- Low-single-digit revenue growth, driven by increases in
markets outside of North America,
-- EBITDA margins in the high teens,
-- No material working capital swings,
-- Manageable capital expenditures,
-- Positive free operating cash flow of about $20 million,
-- No debt-financed dividends, and
-- Continued debt reduction and the maintenance of at least
$25 million cash on hand.
Based on our forecast, we estimate that credit protection
measures will likely continue to improve during the next year,
with leverage in the low 3x area and FFO to total debt of about
20% including preferred stock (about 2x area and 38% area
excluding preferred stock) by December 2012.
Merisant has a narrow product portfolio as it primarily
sells aspartame-based sweeteners under its key globally
recognized brands Equal and Canderel, which together account for
a significant amount of total sales. The company maintains a
diverse geographic presence in more than 90 countries,
distributing its products primarily to the food service and
retail channels, with no customer accounting for more than 10%
of revenues. Merisant reports that it maintains the
second-largest dollar market share of the global low-calorie
sweetener market, behind much larger McNeil Nutritionals' (a
division of Johnson & Johnson; AAA/Stable/A-1+) Splenda brand.
Merisant reports that it maintains leading share positions in
EAME, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, which are smaller markets
than the $1.2 billion U.S. market. However, we believe
competitive market pressures remain high because Splenda
continues to invest heavily in advertising and promotions and
seeks to expand its presence outside of the U.S. In addition, we
believe Merisant is exposed to the risk of private-label growth
and the introduction of natural, stevia-based low-calorie
sweetener products, a market in which Cargill Inc.'s
(A/Stable/A-1) Truvia brand has the leading share.
Management's post-bankruptcy strategy has been to diversify
from branded aspartame products with the launch of sucralose
(direct competition to Splenda), saccharin (direct competition
to Sweet'N Low), and stevia-based products (direct competition
to Truvia) under the Equal, Canderel, and Pure Via brands.
Competitive price points and a focus on growing stevia-based
products in retail and grocery channels across all regions,
particularly in North America, support the company's
multiproduct strategy. We believe that management's ability to
sustain its recent reversal of its historically declining
revenue trend, to improve profitability, and to continue to
reduce leverage will mainly depend on its ability to execute
this multiproduct plan.
Liquidity
We believe that during the next 12 months, Merisant will
have adequate liquidity and that its sources of cash will exceed
its uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources will be
positive, even if EBITDA were to drop 20%. This is based on the
following information and assumptions:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about $31 million
of cash on its balance sheet. The company does not have a
revolving credit facility and expects to fund its minimal
working capital needs with excess cash.
-- We estimate funds from operations will remain at least
near current levels and that capital expenditures will be
manageable.
-- Working capital levels are in line with historical
trends.
-- Required annual amortization is low, at roughly $1.4
million annually, and the nearest debt maturity is Jan. 8, 2014,
when the term loan matures.
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that the company was in
compliance with its interest coverage and leverage financial
covenants with greater than 50% EBITDA cushion on both
covenants. Covenant levels tighten on both covenants each
quarter until maturity. We believe that the company will likely
be able to maintain ample cushion despite the more restrictive
levels.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery
report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Merisant
will maintain adjusted leverage below 4x and adequate liquidity,
continue to grow net sales, and maintain EBITDA margins near
current levels. We could consider lowering the ratings if
Merisant pursues a more aggressive financial policy such as a
leveraged dividend, experiences substantial revenue declines, or
is unable to execute its product diversification strategy,
resulting in the company's inability to meet its financial
forecasts and/or a decline in the covenant cushion to less than
10%. We estimate covenant cushion levels could fall to less than
10% in a scenario in which EBITDA drops by more than 45%. Due to
the company's narrow product focus, limited operating scale, and
still early execution of its product diversification strategy,
it is nlikely we would raise the rating within the next 12 to 24
months.
