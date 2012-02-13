TEXT: S&P Revises Meritor 'B' Rtg Outlk To Pos; Issue Rtgs Raised

-- We believe North American commercial-vehicle and
aftermarket demand will result in positive sales growth for
Meritor in 2012, despite expectations of falling production in
Europe and Latin America.
-- The company continues to take actions to expand margins
and lower leverage by improving its commodity cost recovery
mechanisms, rationalizing its European footprint, and reducing
its level of debt.
-- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to
positive.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that there is at
least a one-third chance that we could raise our corporate
credit rating on Meritor within the next year.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 13, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on
Troy, Mich.-based Meritor Inc. to positive from stable. The 'B'
corporate credit rating on the company was affirmed.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the
company's senior secured debt to '1', indicating our expectation
of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for debtholders in the event
of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery
expectation). We raised our issue-level rating on the secured
debt to 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit
rating on the company) from 'B+' in accordance with our notching
criteria for a '1' recovery rating.
We also revised our recovery rating on Meritor's unsecured
debt to '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default, from
'6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). We raised the issue-level
rating on the unsecured debt to 'B-' (one notch lower than the
'B' corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+' in accordance with our
notching criteria for a '5' recovery rating.
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that Meritor's
credit profile could support a higher corporate credit rating.
"We expect positive sales growth in 2012, boosted by solid
North American commercial-vehicle and aftermarket demand,
despite expectations of falling production in Europe and Latin
America," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence
Orlowski. "Moreover, the company has been and continues to take
actions to expand margins and lower leverage by improving its
commodity cost recovery mechanisms, rationalizing its European
footprint, and reducing its level of debt."
We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to
rise over 10% in 2012, while production is likely to decline
about 5% in Europe and 9% in South America. Additionally, we see
the company's industrial business contributing to positive
overall sales in the year as well, as volumes return to normal
in South America after the impact of Euro 5 emissions change in
the first half of 2012, as off-highway demand picks up in China
in the second half of the year, and as FMTV production
significantly increases in the second half of 2012.
Still, the strength of recovery in commercial-vehicle demand
remains subject to the sustainability of economic recovery in
many markets and we believe sluggish economic news could slow
the rebound in truck orders. Although the average age of the
U.S. Class 8 truck fleet has reached record highs, we believe
trucking companies could allow their fleets to age further in
this economic cycle if the recovery in freight tonnage falters.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The
Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009