版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 07:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews Merrill for upgrade; assigns ratings to proposed financing

Oct 18 Moody's Investors Service placed Merrill Corporation's ("Merrill") Caa3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Ca/LD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") on review for upgrade.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐