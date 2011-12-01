版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 08:58 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's upgrades MetoKote to B3 following amendment, outlook stable

Dec 1 MetoKote:

* Moody's upgrades MetoKote to B3 following amendment, outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐