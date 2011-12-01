BRIEF: Moody's upgrades MetoKote to B3 following amendment, outlook stable

BRIEF-Kellogg Company qtrly comparable EPS $0.92
* Kellogg company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
Dec 1 MetoKote:
* Moody's upgrades MetoKote to B3 following amendment, outlook stable
* Hubspot - enters strategic partnership with shutterstock to bring thousands of curated images from shutterstock's collection to hubspot customers worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blow to Airbus as jetmaker hesitates over bigger A350 (Adds analyst comment, details)