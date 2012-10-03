版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews MetroPCS for upgrade

Oct 4 Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed the all the ratings of MetroPCS Wireless, Inc. ("MetroPCS" or "the Company"), including its B1 Corporate Family Rating, on review for upgrade following the Company's announced plan to merge with T-Mobile USA.

