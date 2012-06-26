版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 07:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A2 rating and stable outlook to Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Transportation Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2012D

June 26 Moody's assigns A2 rating and stable outlook to Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Transportation Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2012D

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐