公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 08:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Micron's senior unsecured debt Ba3; outlook stable

Aug 21 Moody's Investors Service assigned Ba3 ratings to Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron") - Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and senior unsecured debt (Ba3, LGD4-54%). Moody's also assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.

