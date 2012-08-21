BRIEF-Moody's rates Micron's senior unsecured debt Ba3; outlook stable

BRIEF-Ford Motor files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed
* Ford Motor Co files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGVZPq) Further company coverage:
Aug 21 Moody's Investors Service assigned Ba3 ratings to Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron") - Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and senior unsecured debt (Ba3, LGD4-54%). Moody's also assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.
* Ford Motor Co files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGVZPq) Further company coverage:
* 23 hedge funds made $70 million on Friday from Kraft holdings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump, scrambling to find a new top security aide after firing his first one and being spurned by another candidate, said on Friday he has four people under consideration including acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg.